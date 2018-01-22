How much snow has fallen across Colorado? Check out the snow totals from Sunday's storm

DENVER – The Denver metro area is seeing the biggest snowstorm of the season, but it’s the mountains and pretty much all of Colorado that are also receiving a plentiful gift from Mother Nature this Sunday.
Here are the snow totals (so far) reported to the National Weather Service during this Sunday’s snowstorm:
Arvada: 8 inches
Aurora: 2 inches
Brighton: 3 inches
Brookvale: 6 inches
Broomfield: 8 inches
Castle Pines: 5.5 inches
Conifer: 12 inches
Denver: 7 inches
Denver International Airport: 3 inches
Eldorado Springs: 12 inches
Englewood: 4 inches
Estes Park: 5 inches
Evergreen: 10 inches
Fort Collins: 4.5 inches
Genesee: 12 inches
Golden: 8.8 inches
Greeley: 2.8 inches
Jamestown: 10 inches
Lakewood: 3.5 inches
Louisville: 6.1 inches
Loveland: 1.5 inches
Niwot: 6 inches
Nederland: 7 inches
Pinecliffe: 11 inches
Strasburg: 2 inches
Wheat Ridge: 6 inches
These numbers will be updated throughout the rest of the day to reflect any changes.