How much snow has fallen across Colorado? Check out the snow totals from Sunday's storm

Oscar Contreras
5:14 PM, Jan 21, 2018
DENVER – The Denver metro area is seeing the biggest snowstorm of the season, but it’s the mountains and pretty much all of Colorado that are also receiving a plentiful gift from Mother Nature this Sunday.

Here are the snow totals (so far) reported to the National Weather Service during this Sunday’s snowstorm:

  • Arvada: 8 inches
  • Aurora: 2 inches
  • Brighton: 3 inches
  • Brookvale: 6 inches
  • Broomfield: 8 inches
  • Castle Pines: 5.5 inches
  • Conifer: 12 inches
  • Denver: 7 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 3 inches
  • Eldorado Springs: 12 inches
  • Englewood: 4 inches
  • Estes Park: 5 inches
  • Evergreen: 10 inches
  • Fort Collins: 4.5 inches
  • Genesee: 12 inches
  • Golden: 8.8 inches
  • Greeley: 2.8 inches
  • Jamestown: 10 inches
  • Lakewood: 3.5 inches
  • Louisville: 6.1 inches
  • Loveland: 1.5 inches
  • Niwot: 6 inches
  • Nederland: 7 inches
  • Pinecliffe: 11 inches 
  • Strasburg: 2 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 6 inches

These numbers will be updated throughout the rest of the day to reflect any changes.

