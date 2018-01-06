Colorado weather outlook: I-70 under travel advisory ahead of mountain snow this weekend

DENVER – A minor storm system is going to bring some disruption to our unseasonably dry weather here in Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is already preparing by issuing a travel advisory for anyone driving through the high country over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains Friday, as the storm is expected to drop between 3 to 10 inches of fresh powder in those areas.

Snow is expected to start falling around noon on Saturday with the storm continuing through Sunday morning, CDOT officials said in a press release.

“We really encourage travelers to be prepared for the changing road conditions,” said CDOT’s I-70 Mountain Corridor Manager Patrick Chavez. “Our patrols are getting plows ready for the weekend, to clear the roads of snow and keep the traveling public moving safely. But the best strategy during adverse weather is for travelers to slow down and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you,” he said.

CDOT would like to remind drivers to also be prepared for the possibility of safety closures, which are conducted when road conditions become unsafe.

Denver and the eastern plains will stay dry and mild on Saturday with highs again in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Saturday night and colder air will move into the area for Sunday.

While most of the moisture from this storm will be intercepted by the mountains, some flurries will be possible in Denver and across the plains on Sunday. Expect highs on Sunday in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for lower elevations.

