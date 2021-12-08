Winter storm watch issued for the Colorado high country

It will be a pretty mild day across the state, but we are tracking a storm and what could be the first snow of the season for Denver!

There will be lots of sunshine this morning, but increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with upper 50s for the eastern plains.

Snow will increase over the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday with clouds thickening over eastern Colorado. Highs will be in the middle 50s Thursday in Denver. The weather will turn colder Thursday night and Friday with — finally — a chance for snow in Denver! It will not be a major storm, but perhaps a couple of inches will fall by midday Friday.

When we do finally see some snow, it will be one of the latest first snowfalls ever on record. Denver has gone 230 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Saturday will be dry and cool, followed by more warm and dry weather on Sunday for the Broncos game.

