Windy, with mountain snow and rain on the plains Tuesday

A cold front moves in today, bringing rain and snow to the high country and rain showers to the plains. Highs in Denver will still be above average, in the upper 60s to low 70s right around noon. Some cities in southeastern Colorado will be in the mid-to upper 80s.

Behind the cold front, rain and snow will develop in the mountains with temperatures just in the 40s to low 50s. Denver will get some rain showers in the late afternoon as the cooler air moves into the area.

By Wednesday, skies clear, winds remain gusty and temperatures will be more seasonal. Highs will near 60 degrees. An overall dry and pleasant weather pattern looks to return through the end of the week.

Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday, with 70s returning Friday and for the start of our Halloween weekend.

