Windy today ahead of Colorado's next storm

A new storm system will quickly move into Colorado today. The storm will kick the winds up for Denver and the eastern plains, with snow developing in the northern and central mountains by Tuesday afternoon.

This will not be a major storm for Denver or northeastern Colorado, but may bring a few inches of snow starting Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. The northern and central mountains will be seeing much heavier snow, especially north near Steamboat Springs.

Thursday will be chilly, with clearing skies, followed by a dry and milder period Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Another fast moving storm will bring a chance for snow to the northern and central mountains Saturday night and Sunday with some flurries possible for Denver and the eastern plains.

Mild and dry weather will return early next week.

