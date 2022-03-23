Windy and warmer in Denver this afternoon

Skies are clearing across the state as the storm moves east of Colorado.

The winds will still be pretty gusty across the plains and along the Front Range on the back side of this storm.

We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 50s across the Denver metro area. Expect more sunshine and 30s for the mountains and 50s to low 60s on the Western Slope.

A high wind warning is in effect from the Palmer Divide south through Pueblo. We'll see sustained winds between 30 to 40 mph and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Calmer and warmer conditions will settle in on Thursday. We'll see 60s and sunshine on Thursday and Friday with 70s in Denver this weekend!

