Windy and cooler across the Denver metro area today

A cold front raced through Colorado bringing 100 mph gusts to the Front Range and snow to the mountains.

Skies are clearing out, but it will still be windy through the early evening with sustained winds between 20 to 40 mph and gusts closer to 60 mph.

Wednesday will also be cooler behind the cold front with 40s to low 50s for Denver and the Eastern Plains. The mountains will see a few light lingering snow showers, gusty winds and highs in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s and much lighter winds.

Friday will be dry and warmer — perfect for the Rockies home opener at Coors Field with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the low 70s.

On Sunday, a new cold front will arrive, clouds will increase and afternoon showers will be likely. Highs will be cooler — in the middle 50s.

Early next week will be cool and stormy with a good chance for rain Monday and Tuesday and snow for the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

