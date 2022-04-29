Windy and cooler across Colorado today

A cold front is now moving through Colorado.

Some scattered showers may develop, and winds will increase as the front moves through the region.

It will also be about 15 degrees cooler with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s by the start of Friday night's Rockies game.

Saturday will be a nice day with highs in the mid-60s across the plains. Expect plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s in the mountains.

Sunday will start out mild and dry, but a new storm system will approach the state in the afternoon. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains with a chance for some showers in Denver by evening. Highs will be in the mid-to upper 60s in Denver with upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

It looks like we may get a fairly decent storm Sunday night and Monday for the northern and central mountains! Heavy snow is likely with 6-12 inches possible for the mountains along and north of I-70 through Monday morning.

Denver and the northeast plains will get rain Sunday night and Monday morning — the first significant precipitation in about six weeks. Rainfall may be .25" to .50" through Monday morning. It's not enough to break the drought by any means, but welcomed!

Monday will be cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with skies clearing in the afternoon.

Tuesday will start dry, although there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Denver and the Eastern Plains may see a few afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s for the metro area.

Denver7 Weather

