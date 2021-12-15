Winds will pick up across Colorado in the next few hours

It is going to be an extremely windy day across parts of Colorado.

A high wind warning is in effect for all of eastern Colorado today. Gusty winds reaching 60-80 mph will develop early today from the foothills and across the plains, creating blowing dust, high fire danger and hazardous driving.

READ MORE: Hurricane-force winds expected mid-morning into afternoon in Colorado

A strong, fast-moving storm will bring 5 to 10 inches of snow to the mountains throughout today, with very windy conditions for much of the state. The center of this storm will be well north of Colorado and create blizzard conditions over the northern Great Plains.

Be prepared for damage to outdoor holiday decorations, trees and power lines. High-profile vehicles are going to be impacted as well! In addition, a fire weather warning is in effect for all of eastern Colorado. Any wildfires that develop will be fast moving and difficult to contain.

The system will quickly exit the region with diminishing winds and chilly conditions tonight. Thursday will be cool and quiet with lighter winds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for Denver.

Another storm system will move into the state on Friday with light snow likely for the northern mountains, but dry weather on the plains.

The weekend should be mild and dry with great weather on Sunday for the Broncos game.

The snow last Friday has long since melted across the metro. It was the latest first snow ever on record in Denver and made for one of the longest snowless streaks in more than 100 years! Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.