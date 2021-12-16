Winds calming down across Colorado

It will be a much calmer and slightly warmer day, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Today will be cleanup day after gusty winds tore through the state yesterday. The highest winds recorded on Wednesday were south of the metro: 107 mph in Lamar, 101 mph in Manitou Springs, and 100 mph at the Air Force Academy.

Today will be mild, quiet and sunny. We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s along the Front Range, with 30s in the mountains.

Another storm system will move into the state on Friday with light snow likely for the northern mountains, but dry weather on the plains.

The weekend should be mild and dry with great weather on Sunday for the Broncos game.

The snow last Friday has long since melted across the metro. It was the latest first snow ever on record in Denver and made for one of the longest snowless streaks in more than 100 years! Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887.

