What the dust?! Cold front whips up dirt, drops Denver temps

Talk about a quick change. A cold front whipped up dust dropping temperatures and obscuring the downtown Denver view Sunday afternoon.

Across the metro, people grabbed their phone cameras to capture the ominous view.

Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said the cold front stirred winds around 45-55 mph and dropped temps from 60 degrees at 2 p.m. to 40 degrees just an hour later. Hopefully, the dust didn’t play havoc with your allergies.

Can barely see the mountains or downtown and every window in our apartment is creaking with the wind. Video makes it look very, very tame. #COwx pic.twitter.com/m11a5ifmDo — Stephanie (Butzer) Rose (@stephaniebutzer) December 5, 2021

“Unfortunately, it’s only cold air and wind, no snow,” said Donaldson. “Lows tonight will be in the teens for the metro with highs only around 40 on Monday.”

Quite the departure from the 60s we had for highs all weekend.

Denver7’s Super 7-Day forecast does show snow moving into the mountains early this week.

