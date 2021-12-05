Watch
What the dust?! Cold front whips up dirt, drops Denver temps

Macy Moore
Look at that dust! Cold front roars through Denver
Posted at 3:40 PM, Dec 05, 2021
Talk about a quick change. A cold front whipped up dust dropping temperatures and obscuring the downtown Denver view Sunday afternoon.

Across the metro, people grabbed their phone cameras to capture the ominous view.

Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said the cold front stirred winds around 45-55 mph and dropped temps from 60 degrees at 2 p.m. to 40 degrees just an hour later. Hopefully, the dust didn’t play havoc with your allergies.

“Unfortunately, it’s only cold air and wind, no snow,” said Donaldson. “Lows tonight will be in the teens for the metro with highs only around 40 on Monday.”

Quite the departure from the 60s we had for highs all weekend.

Denver7’s Super 7-Day forecast does show snow moving into the mountains early this week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

