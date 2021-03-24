A cool day for Denver

This has been a very chilly and wet start to spring, with more light snow falling overnight across the state. You'll find a few light lingering snow showers this afternoon- especially in the foothills.

Skies will clear out Wednesday afternoon as the storm moves to the east of Colorado. Thursday will be drier and a little warmer for Denver and the plains, just ahead of yet another storm system. That storm will bring more snow into the mountains Thursday afternoon.

A mix of rain and snow can be expected for Denver on Friday. The mountains should see another 3 to 6 inches of snow Friday and early Saturday. High temperatures will stay chilly, just in the 40s for Denver and 30s in the mountains.

Skies will begin to clear in Denver on Saturday and highs will bounce back to the lower 50s.

Sunny and warmer weather is on the way for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s in Denver!

Denver7 Weather

