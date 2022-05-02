Wet and chilly in Denver for the morning commute

Finally, we're getting some much-needed rain and snow!

We'll see wet roads and scattered showers for the morning drive as a storm rolls through the region.

This is the first significant precipitation in about six weeks. The rainfall will add up to around .25" to .50" through mid-morning. It's not enough to break the drought by any means, but welcomed!

Monday will be cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with skies clearing later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will start dry, although there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s for the metro area.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

