Wet and chilly in Denver for the morning commute

Skies will gradually clear out this afternoon, but more wet weather comes Wednesday
It will be a chilly and wet start to the week with highs only in the upper 40s this afternoon.
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 02, 2022
Finally, we're getting some much-needed rain and snow!

We'll see wet roads and scattered showers for the morning drive as a storm rolls through the region.

This is the first significant precipitation in about six weeks. The rainfall will add up to around .25" to .50" through mid-morning. It's not enough to break the drought by any means, but welcomed!

Monday will be cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with skies clearing later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will start dry, although there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s for the metro area.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

