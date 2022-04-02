Weekend will start out warm and dry!

Saturday will be warmer statewide as highs rise to the middle 60s to low 70s on the plains and into the upper 40s in the mountains.

Another fast-moving cold front will push into Colorado on Sunday. Mild temperatures can be expected ahead of the front with highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees in Denver.

Rain and snow will develop over western Colorado by early afternoon and some showers will be possible in Denver later in the afternoon.

Monday will stay a bit unsettled with a chance for snow showers in the mountains and rain showers on the plains.

Tuesday will be dry, followed by another chance for rain and snow on Wednesday.

