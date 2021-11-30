Weak cold front now rolling through Colorado, record-breaking highs possible later this week

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue to cover Colorado for the next seven days.

A weak cold front is rolling through and while it will usher in some slightly cooler weather, we'll still be about 10 degrees above normal.

While pleasant, it is way too dry as many areas of eastern Colorado have not even seen the first official snowfall.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 222 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon across the plains, with 40s and 50s in the mountains. This is a weak and dry system so we'll see mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer again with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies.

Another weak cold front will slip across the state on Friday, cooling temperatures into the 60s, but bringing no rain or snow.

Over the first weekend in December, temperatures will be slightly colder — in the 50s on the plains and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

There are some signs that a colder and wetter pattern may arrive by the middle of next week.

