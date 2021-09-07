Weak cold front hits the Denver metro area today, hot again in Denver by the end of the week

It was a pretty hot holiday weekend, but a weak cold front will cross over the northeastern plains today.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees, with more mid to upper 80s over the northeastern plains. There is very little moisture with this front, so no rain is expected.

Wednesday through Friday will be very hot and dry with highs in the low to upper 90s over eastern Colorado and some triple digits in southeastern Colorado. The mountains will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 53 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

Another weak cold front will push across the state Friday night and bring some slightly cooler weather again for the weekend. There will be some scattered thunderstorms late Friday in the mountains and across the state Saturday afternoon.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.