Weak cold front hits Colorado

Another storm system is now moving through Colorado.

We're seeing snow in the central and northern mountains, but dry weather is expected on the plains.

We'll see mostly sunny skies along the I-25 corridor, with breezy and cool conditions as the front rolls through. Temperatures will be right around normal, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend should be mild and dry. We'll see mid to upper 40s on Saturday and it will be about 10 degrees warmer for the Broncos game on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine.

The snow last Friday has long since melted across the metro. It was the latest first snow ever on record in Denver and made for one of the longest snowless streaks in more than 100 years! Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

Denver7 Weather

