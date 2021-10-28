Warming up in Denver for the next few days

It will be a gorgeous end to the week.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will still be a little breezy on the eastern plains. We'll see more sunshine in the mountains today too, with highs in the 40s.

An overall dry and pleasant weather pattern looks to return through the end of the week with upper 60s and low 70s returning Friday. Saturday will stay dry and mild with highs in the 60s for lower elevations and 40s to low 50s in the mountains. After midnight on Saturday, we will have chances for rain showing up in the forecast.

Much cooler air with chances for rain and snow will affect metro Denver by Sunday. We have chances for some light showers in the afternoon and evening — could be cool and damp for trick or treating!

Denver7 Weather

