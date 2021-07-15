Warming up across the Denver metro area for the weekend

DENVER — Skies have cleared after some overnight rain showers, but we'll still see a hazy sunshine as wildfire smoke filters into the state. An Air Quality Alert is in effect as ozone concentrations are expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups through this afternoon.

Today will be drier and warmer with more sunshine, but there still will be some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60 and 70s in the mountains and 80s to lower 90s for lower elevations.

The warmer and drier weather will continue through the weekend. Rain chances will be low, and highs will rise into the 90s once again.

Unfortunately, the smoke and haze will return to our skies once again and low level ozone will increase.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

