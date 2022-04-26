Warming up across Colorado today

The wild winds that have whipped for most of the month of April will take a bit of a break for the next few days.

It's not completely calm, but those great gusts will not be making life miserable and raising fire danger for a while.

Warmer air is returning to the state Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back into the 70s for lower elevations and in the 50s to near 60 degrees in the mountains.

The main storm track will remain north of Colorado through mid-week, although a little moisture will move into the state Wednesday afternoon, producing widely scattered light showers. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-to upper 70s.

Thursday will be warm and dry across the state with highs approaching 80 degrees for Denver and across the plains and in the lower 60s in the mountains.

By Friday, a cold front will move across the northern Rockies and push into Colorado later in the day. Some scattered showers may develop in Denver toward evening. The winds will increase on Friday as the front moves into the region. Winds should not be nearly as extreme as last Friday — good news.

The weekend will turn a little colder with some light mountain snow and a chance for some showers in Denver on Sunday. Highs will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and in the upper 50s on Sunday.

