Warming up a bit in Denver through midweek

Snow will linger across parts of the high country through early morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the mountains west of the Continental Divide. Although it will not be a major storm, accumulations of 5 to 9 inches of snow will be likely by midday.

Denver and the eastern plains will miss the snow from this system, but skies will remain mostly cloudy and it will be chilly through early morning. Some clearing is expected in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Denver and the eastern plains. Dry weather will continue for eastern Colorado, but snow will begin to move back into the mountains.

Snow will increase over the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday with clouds thickening over eastern Colorado. Highs will be in the middle 50s Thursday in Denver. The weather will turn colder Thursday night and Friday with — finally — a chance for snow in Denver! It will not be a major storm, but perhaps a couple of inches will fall by midday Friday.

When we do finally see some snow, it will be one of the latest first snowfalls ever on record. Denver has gone 229 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

Saturday will be dry and cool, followed by more warm and dry weather early next week.

