Warmer with more storms across Colorado this afternoon

DENVER — It will be another active afternoon across parts of Colorado.

We'll see a little more sunshine this morning, with building clouds and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread across southern Colorado with some locally heavy rainfall to end the week.

A cold front will remain stalled over Colorado with more storms and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. In the mountains, expect thunderstorms and highs in the middle 60s to low 70s.

The weather will begin to warm up and dry out over the weekend as the front slides off to the east and hotter, drier air begins to move back into the central Rockies from the west.

There still will be some thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be mainly dry with highs back around 90 degrees.

Next week looks to be hot and mostly dry with highs in the 90s.

