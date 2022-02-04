Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warmer, with more melting across the Denver metro area

30s and sunshine in store this afternoon
items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
lisa weather. 2-4-22.jpg
Posted at 5:29 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 07:49:37-05

It will be another cold start to the day, with lows in the single digits and teens. Temperatures will climb a lot faster today, with highs above freezing this afternoon.

Thursday morning was the coldest of the season across Colorado! Antero Reservoir tumbled to 48 degrees below zero just before dawn! Bitter cold, but well shy of the state record of 61 degrees below zero, set in Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985.

The cold air mass is easing its grip on the region and we're in for more mild weather through the weekend. We'll see mid to upper 30s today and 40s tomorrow!

A weak cold front will drop us back into the 30s on Sunday, but by early next week...there will be plenty of melting as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees in Denver.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020