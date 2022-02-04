Warmer, with more melting across the Denver metro area

It will be another cold start to the day, with lows in the single digits and teens. Temperatures will climb a lot faster today, with highs above freezing this afternoon.

Thursday morning was the coldest of the season across Colorado! Antero Reservoir tumbled to 48 degrees below zero just before dawn! Bitter cold, but well shy of the state record of 61 degrees below zero, set in Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985.

The cold air mass is easing its grip on the region and we're in for more mild weather through the weekend. We'll see mid to upper 30s today and 40s tomorrow!

A weak cold front will drop us back into the 30s on Sunday, but by early next week...there will be plenty of melting as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees in Denver.

