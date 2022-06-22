Warmer weather settles in across Colorado today

Warmer weather will quickly return on Wednesday for the first full day of summer.

Winds are shifting and will blow in from the southwest, helping to boost temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to the low 90s on Thursday for Denver and the eastern plains with 70s in the mountains. There will be some scattered thunderstorms returning to the western half of the state as an increase in monsoon moisture comes from Arizona and New Mexico.

This monsoon moisture will slowly increase over the state by the end of the week. Some scattered thunderstorms will return to the skies over Denver and the eastern plains by Friday. Highs will dip a bit into the mid-to upper 80s.

Another cold front will arrive Friday night and bring a much bigger cooldown for this coming weekend. Expect highs in the in the 70s with thunderstorms likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

