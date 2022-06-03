Warmer weather heading into the weekend, more storms early next week

A warmer weather pattern will continue into the weekend with highs back in the 70s to around 80 degrees on Friday for Denver and the eastern plains.

The weather will be quiet early Friday. The chance for storms increases Friday afternoon over the eastern plains with a few severe storms possible east of Limon later in the day.

Saturday will be warm and dry across the state with highs in the 80s for lower elevations and upper 60s to mid-70s in the mountains. Rain chances will be lower on Saturday.

On Sunday, there will be the chance for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms with slightly lower temperatures — upper 70s in Denver and middle 60s in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little cooler with a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 70s for Denver and the plains with upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Thunderstorms will also be likely on Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Late next week will be warmer and drier once again.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.