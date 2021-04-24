Warmer weather for the weekend

DENVER- Areas of fog and mist linger this morning over the plains. Expect clearing skies this afternoon, with warmer temperatures returning!

Saturday, highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s for Denver and the northeastern plains. In the mountains, highs will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s, although a few late day showers and thunderstorms may pop up.

Sunday will be windy, warm and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s in Denver, low 80s over southeastern Colorado and in the 50s to around 60 degrees in the mountains. Gusty southwest winds and low humidity will increase fire danger over western and southern Colorado.

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of the next storm system. Highs on Monday will be 65 to 70 degrees. Some rain and snow showers will develop in the mountains late in the day. Highs in the mountains will be in the upper 40s to mid-50.

Snow will develop in the mountains Monday night with 3 to 6 inches likely through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be colder for Denver and the eastern plains with rain likely. The rain may mix with or turn to snow Tuesday evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s and drop to around 30 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Skies will clear again on Wednesday with highs back to near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs back to near 70 degrees by Friday.

