Warmer weather ahead of our next snowfall

From 60s and 70s today and tomorrow, to the chance for snow on Tuesday, it's Springtime in Colorado!

We are in store for a mostly sunny and warmer day across the state Sunday.

Highs today will climb to the mid and upper 60s, with temperatures closer to 70 degrees on Monday.

Our next storm has the potential to bring rain/snow and colder temperatures to the metro-area Tuesday, with heavier snow in the mountains. As of now, around an inch of snow accumulation is expected in Denver, with high temperatures nearly 25 degrees colder, in the 30s.

Wednesday through the end of the week, highs will bounce back to the 50s and 60s.

