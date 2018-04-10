Warmer weather across Colorado through the middle of the week

DENVER — Skies will be partly cloudy early tonight with a few light showers possible. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the low 30s in Denver.

More sunshine is in store across the state on Tuesday with a nice warm up. Temperatures will soar into the 70s across the Metro Area from Tuesday through Thursday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

With some gusty winds by midweek, fire danger will once again be a concern on Wednesday and Thursday. The winds will increase ahead of the next cold front that will be sweeping across Colorado Thursday night.

Our next storm is set to hit on Friday as a strong low pressure system develops over the central Rockies. It appears that the track of this low will be over northern Colorado into the panhandle of Nebraska. This track will produce heavy snow for our mountains, but will keep the heaviest snow for lower elevations in Wyoming.

If the storm system forms farther to the south, there will be more moisture for Denver and the eastern plains. At this point, it looks as though eastern Colorado will have strong winds and snow showers along with colder temperatures for Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the middle 40s for Denver, about 30 degrees colder than on Thursday. By early Saturday, lows will dip into the upper 20s, followed by a gradual warming trend once again.