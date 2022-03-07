Warmer and drier weather will settle into Colorado

We'll see partly sunny skies Monday with the chance for a few light flurries.

Highs will be in the low 30s on the plains and 20s in the mountains.

Skies will clear quite a bit more Tuesday. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the low 40s on the plains. It will be a brief break in between storms.

Another front is set to roll in Wednesday and Thursday, dropping temperatures back to the teens and 20s for highs with more snow expected.

It looks like we'll see around 2 to 4 inches of snow across the Denver metro area with more in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

