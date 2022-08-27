Warmer and drier weather settles in for the weekend

DENVER — Saturday will be warm and mainly dry. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible over higher terrain. Expect highs around 90 degrees in Denver.

The Broncos will face off against the Vikings Saturday evening at 7 p.m. for their final Preseason game at home. The weather will be warm with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm early. Readings will be in the low 80s at 7 p.m. and in the middle 70s by 9 p.m.

Sunday and Monday will turn a bit cooler once again with a better chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

90s and mainly dry conditions will hold steady Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of next week, the weather should turn a bit cooler, with highs in the 80s, and a chance for late-day thunderstorms.

Denver7 Weather

