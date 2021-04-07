Warmer and drier weather returns to Denver

DENVER — A fast-moving cold front brought a quick shot of stormy weather to Denver, but skies are now clearing out and it will be warmer and drier this afternoon.

It will be a mostly sunny but chilly morning in Denver, with lows near freezing. The mountains will see 20s early with a few lingering snow showers.

Today will be fairly mild as temperatures soar into the low 60s for Denver and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Sunshine and warmer weather can be expected on Thursday, with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday will be cooler again as a weak cold front passes through the state. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday with cooler weather and a chance for showers in the afternoon.

Early next week will be cool with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.

