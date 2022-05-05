Warmer and drier weather returns to Colorado

It was nice to finally see some rain and wet weather for the state.

We've picked up officially just under an inch of precipitation at the Denver International Airport, and that's about 1 inch more than we saw in all of April!

As skies clear on Thursday, temperatures will bounce back nicely. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for lower elevations and in the upper 40s to mid-50s in the mountains.

There will be a nice warm up for the end of the week. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Friday with 80s on Saturday!

The weather will stay dry in Denver during the day on Saturday, but a few showers may develop in the evening as a weak cold front moves into the state.

Sunday will be dry, but 5 to 10 degrees cooler, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday will become quite windy ahead of another storm system that will be developing to the west of Colorado.

Denver7 Weather

