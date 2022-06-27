Warmer and drier weather returns across Colorado

Warmer and drier weather returns to Colorado this week!

There will be plenty of sunshine Monday morning with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the plains, with 60s and 70s in the central mountains.

Warmer and drier days return Tuesday through Wednesday as highs rebound to the low to mid-90s.

A cold front will slip back into Colorado late this week with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s.

Denver7 Weather

