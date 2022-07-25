Warmer and drier to start the week in Denver

DENVER — To start the week, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible in the late-afternoon, mainly in the mountains and over Southern Colorado.

More moisture will stream into the state through the week.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday, expect more of the same, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and the chance for storms late in the day.

Thursday, more widespread rain is expected, with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s both Thursday and Friday.

