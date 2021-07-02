Warmer and drier in Denver for the Fourth of July

DENVER — The weather pattern will remain slightly cool for early July, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible again this afternoon.

A few of these storms could once again produce some areas of heavy rain and localized flooding, especially near some of the burn scars.

The pattern will be a bit drier and warmer this weekend, with upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The storms will be a bit more isolated as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Conditions look pretty good for any Fourth of July fireworks shows, with isolated storms clearing by late afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s after sunset.

The cooler and wetter weather has been a help to the high fire danger and has cleansed some of the wildfire smoke out of our skies. Despite the wet weather, there still are fire restrictions in effect across much of western Colorado, with several wildfires burning. It will also get warmer and drier across the western slope this weekend, with more summer-like weather into the first of next week.

