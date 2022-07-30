Watch Now
Warmer and drier across Denver for the weekend

Back in the 90s across Colorado's eastern plains
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 09:46:59-04

DENVER — Warmer and drier weather will settle in across Colorado this weekend!

We'll see more sunshine across the plains today and temperatures will return to near normal. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s along the Front Range and plains, with more 70s in the mountains.

A few more storms and showers are possible in the mountains this weekend and there will be a slightly better chance across the plains tomorrow. The risk of severe weather will be low.

Next week will start off pretty hot and mostly dry with highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

