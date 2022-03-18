Watch
Warmer and drier across Colorado this weekend

50s and 60s for the next three days in Denver
It will be mild and dry across the state Friday with highs in the low 50s across the Denver metro area this afternoon.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Mar 18, 2022
Skies have cleared across the state and we're in for some much warmer weather this weekend.

We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across the plains Friday with 30s in the mountains.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer. We'll see upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday with sunshine for any weekend skiing or snowboarding.

Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of the next storm. Highs on Sunday will still be in the 60s.

Monday will be windy and colder with snow likely and highs in the 30s as another March storm moves into Colorado.

