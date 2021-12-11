Warmer and drier across Colorado for the weekend

We finally saw our first official snow of the season yesterday, with .3" recorded out at Denver International Airport. It is the latest first snow ever on record and made for one of the longest snowless streaks in more than 100 years!

Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snowless streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

READ MORE: Snow totals for Dec. 9-10 2021

Skies have now cleared out and we are in for some warmer and drier weather this weekend. It will be a cold start to the day, though, with lows in the teens on the plains and single digits in the mountains.

Saturday will be dry and cool, followed by more warm and dry weather on Sunday for the Broncos game. The weather will stay mild and dry through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

It looks like we'll see another chance for a little rain and snow late-day Wednesday, with cooler weather through the end of next week.

