Warmer and drier across Colorado for most of this week

Upper 80s Tuesday, low 90s Wednesday, few storms until the end of the week
Skies will clear during the nighttime hours and low temperatures will be comfortable - in the mid-to upper 50s for lower elevations and in the 40s in the mountains.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 19:50:56-04

DENVER — The air mass is drying out over Colorado for the next few days with only isolated thunderstorms expected - mainly over the mountains and foothills.

Fewer storms can be expected each afternoon as the monsoon moisture lessens over the state.

Warmer weather will return mid-week with highs to the lower 90s. The rain chances will be low, but some isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day in the mountains. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday with some cooler temperatures. Highs will drop back to the low to mid-80s in the Denver area.

The weekend will be warmer again, with a few thunderstorms on Saturday and hot, dry weather on Sunday.

