Warmer and calmer for the Rockies Home Opener

The windy conditions that have buffeted Colorado for the past few days have finally eased up!

Friday will be calm, dry and warmer — perfect for the Rockies home opener at Coors Field with highs in the middle 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the middle 70s. In the mountains — spring skiing with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s!

On Sunday, a new cold front will arrive with cooler weather and scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid-to upper 50s in Denver and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. This first front will not be very moist, so only light amounts of rain or snow are expected.

Colorado will get a brief break again Monday as dry and mild weather returns for a short time. Highs will be back in the mid-60s in Denver and across the Eastern Plains.

A cold and wetter storm will descend upon the state starting Tuesday. This storm will bring a good chance for rain Tuesday and snow for the mountains. Wednesday will windy and cold with rain and snow possible for Denver.

Denver7 Weather

