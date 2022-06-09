Watch
Warm with a few storms in Denver this afternoon

Slight risk of severe weather on Colorado's plains
It will be a warm and mainly dry day with a slight chance of isolated storms this afternoon.
Thursday will be warmer with a chance of afternoon storms.

Most of the storms will produce gusty winds and lightning, but the threat for large hail will be lower than on Tuesday and mainly across the far eastern plains.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon for lower elevations and 70s in the mountains.

Expect a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the low 90s on Friday and then the mid-90s Saturday through next Sunday.

Some thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon with highs around 90 degrees. A cold front will bring gusty northwest winds and cooler weather on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s for Denver.

