Warm with chance of storms in Denver this afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will return to the western half of the state Friday morning as an increase in monsoon moisture continues to move in from Arizona and New Mexico.

This moisture will slowly increase over the state Friday from west to east. Some scattered thunderstorms will return to the skies over Denver and the eastern plains by this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s.

These storms will help to cool things off before sunset with upper 70s by the start of the Avalanche game Friday night.

Another cold front will arrive late in the evening and bring a much bigger cool down for this coming weekend. Expect highs in the in the 70s with thunderstorms likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

