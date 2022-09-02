Warm weather sticks with us through the holiday weekend

DENVER — September started hot and dry for Denver and most of Colorado as Thursday was another sizzling day.

Denver has now had 58 days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter. The record is 75 days, set in 2020. In 2012, there were 73 days. By the time this hot streak is over, the city should have at least 65 days in the 90s — third place all time.

For Friday through the weekend, hot weather will continue for lower elevations, with more 90s expected by day. The nights will be clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees in the mountains. Since the air will be quite dry, some of the high mountain valleys will dip into the upper 30s off and on through the weekend.

There will be a slightly better chance for thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower 90s.

The mountains should be a great place to be this holiday weekend. Highs will be in the middle 60s to low 70s with only a few afternoon thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 40s, but expect cooler in those high mountain valleys. With September beginning, keep an eye out for those first signs of fall color!

Denver7 Weather

