Warm weather settling in across Colorado

60s and sunshine for the Denver metro area today
It will be a gorgeous end to the week and weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s for the Denver metro area.
5:15am forecast nov 4 2021
Posted at 5:26 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 07:33:32-04

It will be a gorgeous end to the week and this warming and drying trend will continue through the weekend.

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the state, with 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the end the week. We'll be back in the low 70s on Friday, with low 70s through the weekend.

Our next cold front will hit early next week. It will be cooler, with a chance of showers on Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

