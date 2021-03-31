Warm weather settles in across Colorado

March 2021 will go down as the second snowiest March ever on record!

Yesterday's official tally at DIA was 1.1 inches of new snow. This added to our already hefty snowfall for the month, putting it at 33.6 inches since March 1. This is just 1.6 inches below the snowiest March ever on record.

On Wednesday, skies will be sunny and temperatures will climb to the low 50s in Denver, with upper 30s to mid 40s in the mountains. The end of the week will be delightful with sunny skies and much warmer weather. Highs will be bouncing back to the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday.

This will be one of the warmest Rockies Home Openers on Thursday, with temperatures near 70 degrees downtown and Coors Field.

Even warmer weather is coming for Friday through Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Friday, near 80 degrees on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

A cold front will approach Colorado next week with increasing clouds on Monday and a chance for mountain snow and rain showers for lower elevations on Tuesday.

