Warm today, then chance for snow tomorrow

Mild and dry weather has covered Colorado for most of this week with only some high, thin clouds brushing across the skies.

Daytime highs will again be in the upper 50s and low 60s for Denver and the plains on Thursday, with 30s to low 40s in the mountains under mostly sunny skies.

The storm track has shifted to the north and east of the state, leaving the central Rockies with just some periods of high clouds, but no significant storms. This pattern will continue for the next five to seven days with just a slight exception for Friday.

A fast-moving cold front will move in Thursday night, with the chance for snow in the northern and central mountains and flurries with a cool down over the plains on Friday.

This storm will not be very strong as it moves across Colorado, but will intensify into a major winter storm for the Tennessee Valley and the northeast over the weekend!

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado for the weekend into early next week.

Denver7 Weather

