Warm through Thursday, much cooler and wet by Friday

The middle part of May is often a rather turbulent time in the skies over Colorado, and this week will feature a wide range of weather conditions — especially later in the week!

A few afternoon storms can be expected through Wednesday, and there is a slight risk of severe weather — mainly from gusty winds and lightning, perhaps some hail.

A weak cold front will slip into the northern quarter of the state Tuesday. It will be slightly cooler with a few more afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the upper 70s to mid-80s over northeastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

This front will hang around the northern part of the state again on Wednesday and will help to generate a few afternoon thunderstorms over the northern mountains, Denver area and the Eastern Plains.

The front will push northward as a warm front on Thursday, bringing strong, hot and dry southwest winds and high fire danger. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in Denver and into the 90s over southeast Colorado.

A stronger cold front will usher in some much-needed rain on Friday. It will also be quite a bit colder for the coming weekend with highs in the 50s on the plains and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

The northern and central mountains could see heavy snow Friday and early Saturday, while Denver and the plains will get a cold rain.

We will keep an eye on early morning low temperatures for Saturday as they will drop into the 20s in the mountains and low to mid-30s for Denver and northeastern Colorado.

Sunday will stay cool and unsettled with more showers likely. Highs will stay in the 50s in Denver.

Milder weather will return early next week.

