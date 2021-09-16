Warm temps today, another cool down tomorrow

Hot and dry weather will continue for Thursday. Highs in Denver and across the plains will return to the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. In the mountains, highs will be in the middle 70s to low 80s.

High fire danger is expected over the northwest third of Colorado. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect.

Cooler air will move into Colorado on Friday with highs in the lower 80s for Denver, but few showers will be possible. Saturday will return to hot and dry with low 90s.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms can be expected Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and wetter with a chance for showers. Highs will drop to the 70s in Denver and just the 50s in the mountains.

Some snow may fall in the northern mountains Monday night and Tuesday morning. Lows in Denver will drop to the 40s by Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 60s.

