Warm in Denver all week long

It will be a beautiful and pretty calm start to the week, but the winds will kick up throughout the week and that will lead to some high fire danger.

You'll see lots of sunshine for the Monday morning drive with 20s and 30s early on.

We'll see temperatures near 50 degrees by lunch with a much bigger warm up by 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s across the northeastern plains and 50s in the mountains.

It's quite a bit warmer across the southeastern plains, and that's where fire danger will be higher Monday and Tuesday.

The winds will kick up on Tuesday, and it's going to be about 10 degrees warmer in Denver. We'll see highs near 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

This warm and dry weather will continue through the end of the week. Our next chance of showers is on Friday with 60s in store this weekend.

Denver7 Weather

