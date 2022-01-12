Watch
Warm, dry weather for Colorado, light snow possible in Denver on Friday

Highs in the mid to upper 50s for Denver
We'll see a few more days with highs in the 50s, then a chance for snow by Friday in metro Denver.
Jan 12 2022 5:15am forecast
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jan 12, 2022
Mild, quiet and and dry weather will cover Colorado for most of this week. The storm track has shifted to the north and east of the state, leaving the central Rockies with just some periods of high clouds, but no significant storms.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s for Denver and the plains, with 30s to low 40s in the mountains under mostly sunny skies.

Record highs this time of year are in the upper 60s and low 70s, so we'll be much closer to the record highs than to the normal highs.

Our next cold front is set to move in Thursday night, with the chance for snow in the mountains and a cool down over the plains by Friday.

This storm will not be very strong as it moves across Colorado, but will intensify into a major winter storm for the Tennessee Valley and the northeast over the weekend!

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado for the weekend into early next week.

